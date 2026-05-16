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Fraudsters use fake copyright strikes to extort Lucknow-based Instagram page admin

According to the complainant, Jatin Shukla, administrator of the finance content page “@indianfinance.in”, unidentified persons filed false copyright claims against the account using fake email IDs. The complaints led Instagram to remove some content and issue two copyright strikes against the page, putting the account at risk of suspension.

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:57 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Cyber fraudsters allegedly targeted a Lucknow-based Instagram page with over 1.5 million followers by using fake copyright strikes to extort money from its administrator, threatening to get the account suspended.

Investigators suspect the accused may be part of a cyber racket exploiting copyright enforcement systems. (For representation)

The case was reported on Friday at Sushant Golf City police station, where an FIR was registered and police launched an investigation into what appears to be a new form of cyber extortion targeting high-reach social media accounts, officials said.

According to the complainant, Jatin Shukla, administrator of the finance content page “@indianfinance.in”, unidentified persons filed false copyright claims against the account using fake email IDs. The complaints led Instagram to remove some content and issue two copyright strikes against the page, putting the account at risk of suspension.

Soon after the strikes appeared, the accused allegedly contacted Shukla and offered to “remove” the copyright complaints in exchange for money.

Fearing the loss of the high-traffic page, Shukla allegedly transferred 13,500 to the fraudsters. However, the strikes were not removed and the accused later began demanding more money, according to the complaint.

 
cyber fraud
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fraudsters use fake copyright strikes to extort Lucknow-based Instagram page admin
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fraudsters use fake copyright strikes to extort Lucknow-based Instagram page admin
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