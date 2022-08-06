Free ride for women in UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan

The UP State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will provide free rides to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year as well.

Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The free ride service for women passengers in all the UPSRTC buses will remain available for 48 hours from midnight of August 10 to midnight of August 12,” the spokesman said.

The UPSRTC has been providing free travel service to women passengers during the festival of Raksha Bandhan for the last many years. Around 8-10 lakh women avail of the service every year.