Fresh bids to be invited for Noida film city project

LUCKNOW The UP government will soon invite fresh global bids, with relaxed terms and conditions, to select an expert agency for the development of the proposed film city project in the Noida region under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bidding process initiated last year had to be cancelled midway after only one bid, an incomplete one, was received.

The decision to invite fresh global bids was taken in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Friday. Yeida authorities were present in the meeting, said officials aware of the issue.

“The proposal for floating a global tender to select a company to develop the proposed film city will be put before the Cabinet for approval, may be by next week,” they said.

Before floating the global tenders, Yeida will also hold a pre-bid conference to know the prospective bidders’ viewpoints.

“This time, Yeida has been told to relax some of the terms and conditions, especially with regard to the security deposit/earnest money with a view to attracting more and serious bidders,” an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yieda had invited global bids in November last year to select a competent developer for the film city project, inviting proposals by May 30, 2022. The date was later extended to June 30 on the request of Fox Studios that wanted to form a consortium before submitting the proposal.

Though a couple of companies purchased the bidding documents evincing interest in the project, only one bidder was found to have actually participated in the process when the technical bids were opened. But that lone bidder did not even deposit the earnest money.

The authorities had to call off the bidding process because the single bid, as per rules, could be processed. The single bid was incomplete as the bidder did not deposit the mandatory earnest money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the plan to develop the country’s biggest film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar two years ago, drawing positive reactions from a number of artistes of the film industry. The film city is proposed to come in Sector 21 under the Yieda region and a land parcel of around 1,000 acres had already been identified for the ambitious project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON