From jammers to digital marks, UP Board exams-2026 saw many new steps

The 2026 edition of the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations will be remembered for a series of innovative measures introduced from the examination phase to evaluation. The board implemented several technology-driven and procedural reforms aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and fairness, say officials in the know of things.

UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (For Representation)

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“These steps collectively highlight the board’s commitment to modernise the examination system and maintaining integrity in one of the country’s largest school examination frameworks,” said UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh.

One of the key changes this year was the use of signal jammers at select examination centres to prevent the leakage of question papers or other exam-related material through messaging platforms and social media.

Additionally, answer sheets were redesigned, shifting from the traditional landscape format to a portrait format for the first time in decades. Each page of the answer booklet carried the board’s logo along with micro-printed markings to enhance security.

In an effort to deliver error-free and timely results, the board also launched a pilot project in five districts—Prayagraj, Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur—where marks were uploaded online alongside the conventional evaluation process. Computer operators were outsourced and deployed at evaluation centres in these districts to facilitate the digital system.

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{{^usCountry}} To curb malpractice, the board installed jammers at 20 selected centres out of a total of 8,033 examination centres across the state as part of a pilot initiative aligned with the vision of conducting cheating-free examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To curb malpractice, the board installed jammers at 20 selected centres out of a total of 8,033 examination centres across the state as part of a pilot initiative aligned with the vision of conducting cheating-free examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another notable step was the introduction of reserved sets of question papers for all subjects across every district and centre, expanding upon last year’s system which covered only major subjects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another notable step was the introduction of reserved sets of question papers for all subjects across every district and centre, expanding upon last year’s system which covered only major subjects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The evaluation process also saw stricter monitoring, with a three-tier checking system being enforced. For the first time, principals and senior teachers from government and aided secondary schools were assigned auditing duties to ensure accuracy and eliminate any scope for negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evaluation process also saw stricter monitoring, with a three-tier checking system being enforced. For the first time, principals and senior teachers from government and aided secondary schools were assigned auditing duties to ensure accuracy and eliminate any scope for negligence. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar ...Read More K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. Read Less

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