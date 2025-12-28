From January 1, Uttar Pradesh to enforce mandatory GPS tracking, panic buttons in public transport

The Uttar Pradesh transport department will begin strict enforcement of vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) and emergency panic buttons in all public transport vehicles from January 1, 2026, officials said. The move aims to enhance passenger safety and ensure real-time monitoring of public service vehicles across the state. From April 1, 2026, verification of VLTDs and panic buttons will also become mandatory during vehicle fitness tests and pollution under control certification. (FILE PHOTO)

Lucknow RTO (Enforcement) Prabhat Pandey said the state government has decided to implement the rules rigorously through the VAHAN portal, leaving no scope for non-compliance. The decision follows repeated directives from the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), which has made AIS-140 compliant tracking devices mandatory for public service vehicles operating on permits.

What is AIS-140?

AIS-140 is a safety standard notified by the central government that governs the functioning of GPS-based vehicle tracking systems and emergency panic buttons. The system enables real-time tracking of vehicles and allows passengers to alert authorities during emergencies such as accidents, breakdowns or security threats.

Mandatory checks from January 1, 2026

From January 1, 2026, installation of AIS-140 compliant devices will be verified during registration of new public service vehicles, renewal of registration, and transfer of vehicle ownership. Vehicles lacking approved tracking devices and panic buttons will not be allowed to complete these processes through the VAHAN portal. However, the rule will not apply to e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and vehicles that do not require transport permits, officials clarified.

Rules to tighten further from April 1, 2026

From April 1, 2026, verification of VLTDs and panic buttons will also become mandatory during vehicle fitness tests and pollution under control (PUC) certification. Non-compliant vehicles will be denied fitness certificates and PUC clearance, effectively grounding them.

In addition, transport authorities will verify the installation of approved devices before issuing or renewing permits. Public transport vehicles without AIS-140 compliant systems will not be granted permits, making it illegal for them to operate.

Only approved devices allowed

Officials said the transport department has instructed enforcement officers to ensure that tracking devices and panic buttons are sourced only from government-approved manufacturers. Devices installed by unregistered or unapproved companies will not be accepted under any circumstances. The department said the phased enforcement will give operators adequate time to comply while ensuring stronger safety, accountability and monitoring of public transport vehicles across Uttar Pradesh.