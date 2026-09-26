From modest office to swanky HQ: BJP’s 5.4K sq mt, nine-floor upgrade

For decades, the BJP’s sprawling political ambitions in Uttar Pradesh were housed in a cramped office opposite Vidhan Bhawan, hemmed in by a crowded location, limited space and parking constraints. As the party’s organisation and political footprint expanded across the state, the headquarters increasingly struggled to match its scale.

The BJP’s existing office opposite Vidhan Bhawan on Ambedkar Marg spans around 10,000 square feet. (File)

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That is now set to change, with the BJP planning a nine-floor state headquarters on its newly acquired commercial plot in Jiamau, signalling a dramatic upgrade in the party’s physical presence in the state capital.

The proposed complex will have a ground floor, basement parking, large conference halls, meeting rooms and administrative offices, with a rooftop helipad also being considered for senior national leaders visiting Lucknow, according to LDA officials aware of the development. The proposed headquarters will come up on a 5,462.33-square-metre plot valued at around ₹44.58 crore. The plot, identified as OFC-01, falls under the Gomti Nagar Scheme and is registered under the Vipin Khand Extension scheme. It is located in Jiamau, close to the 1090 crossing and the Kalidas Marg side of the city.

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{{^usCountry}} An official aware of the development said the BJP had submitted the building map to the LDA and completed the required fee payment and other formalities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official aware of the development said the BJP had submitted the building map to the LDA and completed the required fee payment and other formalities. {{/usCountry}}

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“The map has been submitted and the remaining process is underway. The authority is expected to release the approval in the coming days,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The BJP’s national headquarters at 6A, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi is spread across around 1.7 lakh sq ft on roughly two acres.

The BJP’s existing office opposite Vidhan Bhawan on Ambedkar Marg spans around 10,000 square feet, according to BJP city president Anand Dwivedi. Limited parking space within the premises often creates difficulties for visitors, with long queues of vehicles frequently seen parked along the road leading towards the Lucknow Municipal Corporation headquarters.

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A party member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said inadequate parking was one of the main issues at the existing office.

The proposed headquarters will have an additional connectivity advantage. The LDA is constructing a road to connect its properties in Jiamau with the 1090-Kalidas Marg main road. This will enable the proposed complex to have entry and exit points from three sides, officials said.

The additional access assumes significance as the road parallel to the proposed headquarters frequently witnesses VIP movement, which can affect traffic and access to adjoining properties. The basement and ground-level parking facilities are expected to accommodate vehicles of party workers, visitors and officials within the premises, officials said.

According to official LDA communication, an application for the commercial property under the Gomti Nagar Scheme was submitted in May this year. The applicant subsequently participated in the recent e-auction for commercial properties and secured the plot through the bidding process.

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The proposed building will accommodate conference halls, meeting rooms, administrative offices and other facilities required for party activities.

Officials said the party was also examining the possibility of developing a rooftop helipad, which could facilitate the movement of senior national leaders during their visits to Lucknow.