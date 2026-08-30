From snatcher chase to Rakhi: Traffic constable’s eventful Raksha Bandhan

A traffic constable deployed on Sitapur Road chased down a man who allegedly slapped a woman and snatched her mangalsutra on Friday morning, despite being injured by a brick during the pursuit, police said.

The woman tied a Rakhi to constable Naveen Chaudhary’s wrist and thanked him for helping her. (Sourced)

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The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Dharmendra Kumar Maurya, was overpowered with the help of other policemen and the broken portion of the woman’s mangalsutra was recovered from him, officials said. Later in the day, the woman tied a Rakhi to constable Naveen Chaudhary’s wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and thanked him for helping her.

“The incident took place near Chandradhala on Sitapur Road in the Madiaon area on Friday morning. The woman was waiting for a bus with her children, Aditya and Akhilesh, to travel to her village for Raksha Bandhan celebrations when a man wearing a yellow T-shirt allegedly slapped her, pulled the gold mangalsutra from her neck and fled,” DCP (traffic) Raveena Tyagi said.

“Her cries alerted Chaudhary, who was deployed nearby for traffic duty. Instead of waiting for the police team to arrive, the constable immediately ran after the fleeing man. He managed to catch up with him, but the suspect allegedly fought back and struck Chaudhary in the face with a brick while trying to escape,” the DCP added.

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{{^usCountry}} The blow injured Chaudhary’s nose, requiring two stitches, but he continued to hold on to the suspect until other policemen arrived. CCTV footage of the pursuit has also surfaced, showing the constable chasing the man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blow injured Chaudhary’s nose, requiring two stitches, but he continued to hold on to the suspect until other policemen arrived. CCTV footage of the pursuit has also surfaced, showing the constable chasing the man. {{/usCountry}}

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“Other policemen soon joined him and took the man into custody. Police identified him as a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, who works as a labourer. A broken portion of the mangalsutra was recovered from his possession during a search at the police station,” Tyagi said.

Police said an FIR was registered at Madiaon police station under sections 309(6), 115(2), 317(2) and 317(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). His criminal history is also being verified with other police stations and districts.

The woman later thanked Chaudhary by tying a Rakhi to his wrist.

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“On a day when I was headed to my village to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with my family, I chose to mark the occasion by tying a Rakhi to the wrist of the stranger who had chased down the man who robbed me,” she told media persons.

Chaudhary said he was simply carrying out his duty.

“It is my duty to go beyond routine. Although I’m hurt, I’m equally happy to have got a sister,” he said.

The arrest was carried out by Madiaon police sub-inspector Amit Kumar Sahu, traffic sub-inspector Upendra Kumar Singh, constables Naveen Chaudhary, Shehzad Ali and Shahban Khan, and Madiaon police constable Abhay Kumar.

“In recognition of his courage and dedication to duty, the police commissioner announced a ₹10,000 cash reward and commendation certificate for Chaudhary, while his name has also been proposed for a Commendation Disc,” Tyagi said.

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