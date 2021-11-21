From the soul to the soul: LU’s first all-girl band, Roohani, to take centre stage at Foundation Day

Breaking away from tradition, a newly formed all-girl band will perform at Lucknow University’s Foundation Day programme on November 25, in place of the usual boys’ band. Named Roohani, to stress on the theme of ‘singing from soul’, the band aims to send a message of gender sensitisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Forming a band is one of those things that are usually attributed to boys. We aim to change this during the Foundation Day event of the university this year,” remarked Sneha Pandey, one of the 11 members of Roohani, as they practice for the final performance at the hall in the Geography department of the university.

A brainchild of Roli Misra of the Gender Sensitisation Cell at the university, the band came into existence just two weeks ago and is still being restructured. “I came up with the idea during preparations for the Foundation Day event. Every year, our very fine all-boy band, Roobaroo, performs at the Foundation Day event. We thought that the event can be the best platform to send a message regarding gender sensitisation and what can be a better way to do it than a girls’ band,” Misra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, the members of Roobaroo also came forward and helped in scouting for talent for the girls’ band. Within a few days, the band began taking shape. Prajakta Sharma, an MA student and trained in classical music, joined the band. Simanti Prakash, who has a magical touch on the harmonium joined next, followed by Anshika Shukla, Ishika Narayan who plays mandolin. Ishita Khanna and Anshika Shukla joined the band as guitarists, while Kritika Kumar brought her expertise on the tabla to join a group of trained vocalists including Sristy Verma, Shruti Tiwari and Sneha Chautala.

Once the core group came together, the band began practising with the help of Roobaroo members and the support of teachers. “We practise every day and the sessions will continue till the Foundation Day event. We are a new group but it can’t be an excuse to perform poorly. So, we are working hard to put across a good show,” said Simanti Prakash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The group has prepared a Bollywood number to begin with, followed by a medley of old songs, and is working on another special piece for their first performance. Along with the practises, the group continues its search for new talent with expertise on the drums and the keyboard.

“The band is a work in progress but they have come a long way in the past one week. The girls support each other and that helps improve their performance. I am confident that the students will not miss the performance of Roobaroo on the Foundation Day event,” Roli Misra said.