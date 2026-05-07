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Fruit Horizon 2026: Strengthening production, processing & export need of hour, says Chouhan

At the 'Fruit Horizon 2026' conference, Union Minister Chouhan emphasized improving quality and logistics in India's fruit sector to boost global competitiveness.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 08:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Addressing the ‘Fruit Horizon 2026’ conference organised at ICAR–Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) in Lucknow, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister for agriculture & farmers welfare and rural development, said that merely increasing production will no longer be enough. He stressed that India must now work seriously on quality, shelf life, processing, logistics and export standards to establish a strong identity in the global fruit market.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister for agriculture & farmers welfare and rural development (HT File Photo)

The Union minister underlined that agriculture can no longer remain confined to the farm alone. Strengthening the entire value chain from production to processing, marketing and exports is now the need of the hour, he said.

Interacting with farmers and stakeholders associated with fruit production, exports and the horticulture business ecosystem, Chouhan said that improving fruit quality is essential if India aims to strengthen its position in the global fruit market. He emphasised that special attention must now be paid to enhancing shelf life, maintaining quality during exports and ensuring production in line with international standards.

During the programme, chaired by Chouhan, it was decided that a task force be jointly constituted by scientific institutions under ICAR, exporters, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and other agencies concerned. The task force will work towards resolving issues faced by producers and exporters and prepare an effective, time-bound action plan to ensure concrete steps are taken to enhance farmers’ income.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fruit Horizon 2026: Strengthening production, processing & export need of hour, says Chouhan
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Fruit Horizon 2026: Strengthening production, processing & export need of hour, says Chouhan
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