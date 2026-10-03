Surprise inspections at 12 private hospitals in Lucknow have uncovered medicine stock and billing discrepancies and raised questions over the pricing of medicines sold to patients.

According to a Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) press release, teams of 26 drug inspectors carried out surprise inspections at 12 private hospitals on September 30 and October 1. (For Representation)

According to a Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) press release, teams of 26 drug inspectors carried out surprise inspections at 12 private hospitals on September 30 and October 1 as part of a statewide campaign to ensure quality medicines are available at fair prices.

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The teams collected 38 medicine samples for quality testing and are examining the difference between the printed maximum retail price (MRP) and the Price to Retailer (PTR)—the price at which hospitals buy medicines from wholesalers and stockists.

The inspections also uncovered several record-keeping and stock-related irregularities. At one hospital, officials found that the pharmacy could not produce its stock ledger, patients’ IPD files or mandatory registers for Schedule H1 medicines. Batch numbers were also missing from the available records, prompting the department to order closure of its OPD pharmacy.

At another hospital, officials were not shown purchase and sale records and found medicines stored at two locations. One of the premises was subsequently sealed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspectors also found differences between physical and recorded stocks, including cases where batch numbers on medicines supplied to patients did not match those on sale invoices. Other lapses included missing patient and doctor details on invoices, incorrect licensing arrangements for Schedule X medicines, absence of pharmacists and inadequate documentation of medicines ordered through digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspectors also found differences between physical and recorded stocks, including cases where batch numbers on medicines supplied to patients did not match those on sale invoices. Other lapses included missing patient and doctor details on invoices, incorrect licensing arrangements for Schedule X medicines, absence of pharmacists and inadequate documentation of medicines ordered through digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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Cold-chain storage of medicines also came under scrutiny, with discrepancies found in stocks requiring temperature-controlled storage. UPFSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob said the probe would now extend to manufacturers, marketing firms, wholesalers and stockists supplying medicines to hospitals. Show-cause notices are being issued, with officials seeking explanations for discrepancies between MRP and PTR.