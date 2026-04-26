...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

FTA with New Zealand will boost leather, other industries: Piyush Goyal

“This is the outcome of the ongoing talks between PM Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon for years. says Union commerce minister

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:23 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
Advertisement

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to be signed in Delhi on Monday between India and New Zealand will open opportunities for leather business, handicraft, handloom and those engaged in ODOP business in Agra.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal with New Zealand trade and investment minister Todd McClay at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Sourced)

“This is the outcome of the ongoing talks between PM Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon for years,” said Goyal while talking to media outside the Taj Mahal here.

Goyal, who arrived in Agra on Saturday night, was at the Taj Mahal in early hours of Sunday along with New Zealand’s minister for trade and investment Todd McClay and his wife.

“This FTA will pave the way for enhancement of business and trade between New Zealand and India within a few months. The Indian goods will reach New Zealand markets without any tax or import duty and besides other Indian cities, Agra too will benefit with its leather industry, handloom, handicraft and ODOP items finding new market,” the Union minister said.

During the meet, New Zealand’s minister for trade and investment Todd McClay said strengthening of business ties between New Zealand and India will open doors for trade of raw material besides boosting design and manufacturing sector.

Later, Goyal posted on X “Had an enriching industry engagement in Agra with leaders from the leather & footwear, light engineering, AYUSH, pharma, medical devices and sports goods sector, joined by my friend Mr Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment, New Zealand.”

Chairman, Central Leather Exports (CLE) Pooran Dawar said exporters in Agra hope that FTA and other bipartite agreements to be signed in Delhi on Monday will enhance export three to five times and will assist in establishing Agra as the world capital of footwear manufacturing.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / FTA with New Zealand will boost leather, other industries: Piyush Goyal
Home / Cities / Lucknow / FTA with New Zealand will boost leather, other industries: Piyush Goyal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.