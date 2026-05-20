Fuel price hike hits Lucknowites wallets, commuters feel the pinch

“Every month some new expense comes up. School fees, electricity bills, medicines and groceries have all become costlier. Fuel price hikes only add more pressure,” said Ajay Singh, standing beside his two-wheeler at a petrol pump in Aliganj on Monday, reflecting the concerns of many Lucknow residents after another increase in petrol and diesel prices. On Monday, petrol prices in Lucknow increased by 90 paise per litre, while diesel rates went up by 87 paise per litre, bringing prices to ₹98.40 per litre and ₹91.72 per litre respectively. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Petrol prices in the city increased by 90 paise per litre, while diesel rates went up by 87 paise per litre, bringing prices to ₹98.40 per litre and ₹91.72 per litre respectively.

The latest revision comes less than a week after fuel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday, adding to concerns among commuters, delivery workers, small business owners and salaried families already dealing with inflationary pressure.

At petrol pumps across Lucknow, residents said that while incomes have remained largely unchanged, household expenses for food, education, healthcare and transport have increased steadily over the past few months.

Residents noted that the impact of rising fuel prices extends beyond transportation, as higher logistics costs eventually push up prices of vegetables, groceries and other essential commodities.

Rohit Verma, a delivery partner associated with an online food platform, said workers dependent on two-wheelers are among the worst affected.

“Most delivery workers use their own bikes, so petrol costs come from our pockets. Earlier we could still save something at the end of the month, but now fuel expenses are eating into our earnings every single day,” he said. “Even after working for 14 to 15 hours, it becomes difficult to manage rent, food and other household expenses.”

He added that delivery workers cannot reduce travel because their earnings depend on the number of orders completed.

According to him, repeated hikes increase financial pressure on workers already coping with higher living costs.

Singh said the increase in petrol and diesel prices affects much more than transportation alone.

“When fuel prices go up, everything becomes expensive after some time. Transport costs increase first and then shopkeepers raise prices of fruits, vegetables and other essentials. Middle-class families are finding it difficult to balance their monthly budget,” he said.

Pankaj Mishra, a government employee, said inflation has become a major concern for salaried households as income growth has not kept pace with expenses.

“Milk prices have increased, LPG cylinders are expensive and now petrol and diesel prices have gone up again. Families are trying to reduce expenses wherever possible, but there is a limit to how much one can cut down,” he said.

He added that many families are postponing purchases and avoiding unnecessary travel to manage finances.

“People are thinking twice before spending even on small things because there is uncertainty about how expenses will be managed at the end of the month,” he said.