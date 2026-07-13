Fuel-blending benefiting a select few at public’s expense: Akhilesh

In a sharp attack on the Centre’s ethanol-blending policy, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that it was “a new name for profiteering” that was benefiting a select few at the public’s expense. In a statement, he alleged: “Ethanol is a form of government-sanctioned adulteration, involving the government, ethanol producers and oil companies.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

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“Arguments in favour of ethanol claim it reduces pollution and lowers the import bill by decreasing dependence on crude oil. However, the government fails to mention that it reduces vehicle mileage and causes premature breakdowns and starting issues,” Yadav further alleged.

“People have no option but to buy more fuel because of lower average. Vehicles are breaking down on roads, maintenance costs have increased, resale value has declined and the overall life of vehicles has been reduced,” the Kannauj MP alleged.

The SP chief further claimed that ethanol worsens mechanical problems related to corrosion and causes failures in older vehicles. “Ethanol is exacerbating issues related to both rust and mechanical failure. Older vehicles were not designed to run on ethanol-blended fuel. Consequently, insurance companies have raised objections and found another pretext to deny claims when cars or bikes break down,” he claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing to the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens, Yadav said: “Amid high inflation, when parents somehow manage to buy a bike worth lakhs for their children or young people fulfil their dream of having a car through loans, they are worried not only about expensive fuel but also about the increasing repair costs due to ethanol.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing to the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens, Yadav said: “Amid high inflation, when parents somehow manage to buy a bike worth lakhs for their children or young people fulfil their dream of having a car through loans, they are worried not only about expensive fuel but also about the increasing repair costs due to ethanol.” {{/usCountry}}

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