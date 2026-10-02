FUPUCTA unites to resolve teachers’ issues, warns of phased agitation

In a move aimed at giving a fresh direction and energy to higher education and the teachers’ movement in the state, both factions of the Federation of U.P. University & College Teachers Association (FUPUCTA) announced their merger in a press conference at UP Press Club on Thursday.

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Two and a half decades ago, the teachers’ movement had split into two separate factions due to various reasons, but following the unification of both, the association will now operate democratically based on revised rules.

Addressing the press conference, FUPUCTA patron Harendra Kumar Rai stated that with the unification of the organisations, the association will move forward through a completely democratic process.

Meanwhile, president Prof Virendra Singh Chauhan said that this unification will enable a more effective and powerful response to the various serious challenges confronting higher education and teachers.

General secretary Prof Pradeep Kumar Singh issued a stern warning that a phased and comprehensive agitation will now be launched regarding the various pending problems of teachers in aided (non-government assistance-received) colleges.

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{{^usCountry}} They also shared that after passing the merger resolution from their respective managing committees, both organisations completed an extensive procedure. FUPUCTA (Registered) amended its constitution and its officials voluntarily stepped down from their posts, paving the way for a unified managing committee. This new unified executive committee has been registered and approved by the Deputy Registrar of Firms, Societies, and Chits, Lucknow Division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also shared that after passing the merger resolution from their respective managing committees, both organisations completed an extensive procedure. FUPUCTA (Registered) amended its constitution and its officials voluntarily stepped down from their posts, paving the way for a unified managing committee. This new unified executive committee has been registered and approved by the Deputy Registrar of Firms, Societies, and Chits, Lucknow Division. {{/usCountry}}

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Federation leaders announced that a 23-point charter of demands concerning various teacher issues will be immediately dispatched to principal secretary Higher Education and director Higher Education (Prayagraj). The charter includes major demands such as the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, increasing the retirement age in higher educational institutions to 65 years, restoring medical leave benefits, implementing the PhD increment, and resolving discrepancies related to the professor designation.

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The Federation has warned that if prompt and positive action is not taken on the charter of demands, the agitation will be intensified starting in the first week of October 2026.

As part of this, memorandums will be submitted to all universities demanding the normalisation of academic sessions and the clearance of pending examination-related payments; failure to resolve these issues by the upcoming semester will lead to a state-wide examination boycott.

Organisation secretary TS Chauhan, vice president Pradeep Sharma, office secretary and media in-charge Manish Hindvi along with several other officials and teachers, were present at the event.