Furious over mom’s remarriage, man flies from NZ, kills stepfather

MEERUT In a breakthrough following the arrest of two suspects on Monday, police in Uttar Pradesh are investigating a targeted, hate-driven attack after a 22-year-old New Zealand-based dairy worker allegedly travelled to UP’s Rampur to shoot dead his 35-year-old stepfather due to animosity over his mother’s remarriage.

The dispute reportedly began around nine months ago, when Navjot married Kamal Kaur, 49, a widow, after the death of his first wife. (Pic for representation)

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The accused, Avdeep Singh, was arrested along with his cousin, Rajandeep Singh, a Rampur resident, in connection with the murder.

The victim, Navjot Singh, was shot dead outside his car service centre in the Milak Khanam area of Rampur on Saturday evening. Police said they were questioning the two accused to establish the sequence of events, including when Avdeep returned from New Zealand, and to ascertain whether others were involved in the crime.

According to police, Navjot was at his service centre when the assailants arrived in a car. They got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the chest, before fleeing the scene. The injured man was rushed to a hospital but died shortly afterwards.

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{{^usCountry}} The shooting triggered panic in the area, with news of the murder drawing a crowd to the spot. Police reached the scene and intervened after the victim’s family members allegedly became agitated and created commotion. The situation was brought under control before the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shooting triggered panic in the area, with news of the murder drawing a crowd to the spot. Police reached the scene and intervened after the victim’s family members allegedly became agitated and created commotion. The situation was brought under control before the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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The dispute reportedly began around nine months ago, when Navjot married Kamal Kaur, 49, a widow, after the death of his first wife. The couple lived in close proximity to each other. Kamal’s two sons, Avdeep and Joganpreet Singh, had moved to New Zealand around three years earlier following their father’s death and were allegedly opposed to their mother’s marriage.

A relative of Navjot said a panchayat had been convened in an attempt to resolve the dispute. The relative also alleged that the brothers had threatened Navjot in the past.

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A resident of Tah Kalan village, Navjot was the only son of farmer Nishan Singh. His uncle, Jagdeep Gill, said Navjot’s first wife had died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Navjot was booked in connection with her death and sent to jail, Gill said. He was released around a year and a half ago and subsequently opened a car service centre at Kumhariya Kalan crossing.

On a complaint filed by Nishan Singh, police registered an FIR against eight people, including Kamal’s two sons and their relatives, at Milak Khanam police station.

“We are questioning Avdeep and Rajandeep to ascertain the details of the case. As part of the investigation, we are also trying to establish when Avdeep returned from New Zealand,” said SP (Rampur) Anil Kumar Singh.

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He added that police were also investigating the possible involvement of other people in the murder.