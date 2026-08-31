Kanpur , A 28-year-old woman was shot dead after she allegedly intervened in a dispute between her younger sister and the latter's husband and in-laws in the Cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Monday. UP: Woman shot dead after intervening in sister's marital dispute in Kanpur

The incident took place at Satti crossing around 8.30 pm on Sunday, when police received a firing alert through Dial-112, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

The victim, identified as Chandni, sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was rushed to KPM Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he added.

According to the victim's family, the incident stemmed from an earlier altercation that evening between Chandni's younger sister Sarojini and her husband, Santosh. The couple, living separately for nearly two years due to a marital dispute, have a court case pending since 2024.

Police said Santosh allegedly visited his in-laws' house around 5 pm and got into an argument with Sarojini, during which she allegedly slapped him.

Around a couple of hours later, Santosh's brother Vinod, cousin Anshu and two or three other men allegedly arrived at the house on motorcycles, Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajeet Gupta said.

The group allegedly confronted the family over the slap and started abusing them. When Chandni intervened, Vinod allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot her in the abdomen at close range, the DCP added.

Chandni collapsed at the spot and was rushed to KPM Hospital with the help of police, where she was declared dead.

The accused allegedly fled after firing a shot into the air, triggering panic in the locality, said an official.

Police and forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Three persons have been detained for questioning, while police teams have been formed to trace the remaining suspects, Commissioner Lal said, adding that a complaint has been filed by the victim's family and legal proceedings are underway.

According to preliminary investigations, the shooting appears to be linked to the long-standing marital dispute between Sarojini and Santosh. However, the exact sequence of events and the roles of each suspect are still being verified, police said.

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