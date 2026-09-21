Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Colts tonight at Arrowhead? Latest update on Travis Kelce’s wife’s whereabouts

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at Arrowhead Stadium for their second home game of the season, with the Indianapolis Colts visiting for Sunday Night Football. After opening the campaign with a convincing win over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City will look to carry that momentum into another home matchup. Taylor Swift was in attendance for Kansas City’s season opener against the Broncos at Arrowhead. (Getty Images via AFP)

Will Taylor Swift attend? Beyond the game itself, one of the biggest points of interest for fans will be whether Taylor Swift makes another appearance to support her husband, Travis Kelce.

Swift has generally been seen at Chiefs home games more often than their road contests since her relationship with Kelce began. With Sunday’s matchup taking place at Arrowhead, fans are closely watching for any indication that she will return to the stadium.

However, her presence for Sunday night’s game against the Colts has not been confirmed.

Swift’s last Colts game appearance Swift has previously watched the Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, with her last such appearance coming on November 23, 2025.

It was a relatively quiet outing for Kelce, as the Colts’ defense kept the tight end from making a major impact. He finished with four catches for 43 yards on six targets, while a first-quarter touchdown was also wiped out because of an offensive penalty.

Even without a standout statistical performance, Kelce still had a memorable moment, moving past Irving Fryar into 23rd place on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list. The Chiefs ultimately gave Swift and Kelce plenty to celebrate, securing a thrilling 23-20 overtime victory.

Swift favors Chiefs home games Swift was in attendance for Kansas City’s season opener against the Broncos at Arrowhead, marking the first Chiefs game she attended since she and Kelce got married a couple of months earlier.

Kelce has also traditionally produced strong performances when Swift has been in attendance, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of the Colts matchup.

The 36-year-old quarterback turned in an impressive performance, finishing with three receptions for 71 yards. His biggest play came on a 59-yard catch-and-run that nearly ended with him finding the end zone.