Future tense for thousands of govt teachers in UP

LUCKNOW The fate of nearly 69,000 assistant teachers in government primary and upper primary schools of UP is uncertain after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court held that authorities committed several illegalities in fixing quota for appointment of these teachers in the Assistant Teachers Recruitment Examination (ATRE)-2019. The court also cancelled appointment of 6,800 other teachers.

Those serving as teachers across UP, for over two years now, are concerned whether they will be able to continue in service. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court directed the state government to review the final list issued in the matter on June 1, 2020, within the next three months, after fixing the reservation in proper manner.

In August and December, 2020, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had distributed appointment letters to nearly 69,000 assistant teachers for government primary and upper primary schools.

UP Basic Training Certificate (BTC) Shikshak Sangh state president Anil Yadav said government officials committed a mistake in implementing the reservation policy. “We will move the division bench of the high court to protect the interest of these 69,000 teachers. The serving teachers have not done anything wrong.”

Those serving as teachers across UP, for over two years now, are concerned whether they will be able to continue in service. “We don’t know what is in store for us. There is no clarity from the basic education department. We got our dream job after a lot of hard work. And now, the HC said that the reservation policy has not been adhered to,” said a teacher who was appointed in a Meerut school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of candidates, who couldn’t clear the recruitment process, gathered outside the Samajwadi Party office, seeking the party’s support for justice. “Government officials did not follow the quota policy. We will also approach the minister concerned (in the ruling party),” said a candidate. “Officials responsible for this goof-up should be dealt with seriously,” they said.

The protestors said they will again hit the road to seek appointment as teachers. “In the Scheduled Caste category, 16.6% reservations were given against 21%. Likewise, in the OBC category, against 18,598 candidates, only 2,637 were selected. All this amounts to gross violation of reservation policy. Rules were violated in the teachers’ recruitment,” claimed the candidates.

The basic education department on Tuesday said it will study the court’s order and seek directives from the state government as to what it is required to do now. Principal secretary (basic education) Deepak Kumar said: “We will comply with the HC order and review the entire list of 69,000 appointed teachers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will wait for the government’s directives. The court said if a candidate has availed reservation benefit at the time of appearing in the examination, he/she is not entitled to avail any other reservations,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director-general, school education.

However, the appointed teachers are worried that the court order may adversely impact their life. “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed our appointment letters at a function. Some teachers got their letter straight from him,” said a teacher.

The 6,800 teachers, whose selection was rejected by the HC, are also clueless about their future. “We have not done anything wrong,” a teacher said.