G20 MACS to focus on sustainable agriculture, food security

The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in G20, which is scheduled in Varanasi from April 17 to 19, will provide new opportunities of collaboration in research and education in the field of agriculture, said Himanshu Pathak, secretary- Department of Agriculture Research (DARE).

There are four priority areas on which focused discussions will take place: food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture through approaches of climate resilient agriculture, digitisation for agricultural transformation and public-private partnerships for research and development in the sector, an official said (HT File)

The meet will also strengthen the G20 forum in terms of international economic cooperation, he added.

The 12th MACS conference under India’s Presidency has identified “sustainable agriculture and food systems for healthy people and the planet” as its theme. There are four priority areas on which focused discussions will take place: food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture through approaches of climate resilient agriculture, digitisation for agricultural transformation and public-private partnerships for research and development in the sector, he added.

The MAHARISHI (millets and other ancient grains international research) Initiative will be discussed in the meeting prominently, Pathak, also the director-general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), observed.

Options of G20 countries coming together to help sharing science-based technological and innovative solutions will be explored, he added.

MACS in G20 is instrumental in promoting joint action to put science-based solutions for achieving sustainable, resilient and profitable agri-food systems. It provides a good platform for discussion, deliberations and exchange of knowledge, science and technologies for food and nutrition security and strengthening cooperation among the G20 nations, he said.