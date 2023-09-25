G20 University Connect: DDU officials, students invited to PM Modi-led event

GORAKHPUR

Officials of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University have been invited to take part in the G20 University Connect programme wherein prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with vice-chancellors, principals, faculty members and students of universities and colleges. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

In the proposed programme, the prime minister would talk about the recently held G20 Summit and discuss the challenges ahead with students and the new generation.

Coordinator of the programme Dr Harsh Kumar Sinha said a delegation of meritorious students under the chairmanship of V-C of DDU Gorakhpur University professor Poonam Tandan would take part in the programme along with their counterparts from 96 other varsities.

Also, the research seat of the Gorakhpur varsity will organise programmes to mark the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on Monday. Registrar Sushant Rastogi said a seminar would be organised on the occasion and the keynote address would be delivered by the in-charge of RSS Gorakhsh Prant.

Abdur Rahman