Gadkari, Adityanath review road projects in UP, emphasise faster execution and safety

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s road infrastructure is set for another major expansion with the Centre and the state government agreeing to fast-track a series of strategic national highways and connectivity projects that will strengthen links from Ayodhya to Jewar, Sonauli to Prayagraj and western Uttar Pradesh to the eastern region, while also boosting religious tourism and industrial growth.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, transport minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurate Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, in Unnao on Monday. (ANI Photo)

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Gadkari said developing world-class road connectivity in UP was among the Centre’s top priorities, while chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state’s expanding highway network would accelerate investment, industry, tourism and employment.

“Developing world-class road connectivity in UP is our priority. The state has emerged as a major engine of the country’s economic growth,” Gadkari said, directing officials to expedite land acquisition, forest clearances, utility shifting and other statutory approvals to ensure timely completion of projects.

“Equal attention should be paid to reducing accidents along with road construction. Every national highway project should incorporate safe design, scientific improvement of black spots, modern signage and strict adherence to road safety standards,” he emphasised.

The remarks came during a review meeting of major national highway and road infrastructure projects in the state. It was attended by senior officials of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the NHAI and the UP government, according to an official statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Since 2014, 10,204 km of National Highway projects have been awarded, while 9,329 km have already been completed. Between April 2025 and May 2026 alone, 606 km of new projects were sanctioned and 1,010 km completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since 2014, 10,204 km of National Highway projects have been awarded, while 9,329 km have already been completed. Between April 2025 and May 2026 alone, 606 km of new projects were sanctioned and 1,010 km completed. {{/usCountry}}

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The Centre has invested nearly ₹1.94 lakh crore in National Highway projects across UP, including ₹23,445 crore during 2025-26.

“The positive impact of Centre-state coordination is clearly visible on the ground,” Gadkari said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said modern road infrastructure forms the backbone of a developed Uttar Pradesh and will become the biggest catalyst for investment, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and employment.

“Better connectivity is not merely about roads. It creates new opportunities for industries, trade, logistics and regional development, helping UP move towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy,” he added.

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The meeting reviewed several ongoing and proposed projects, including the Mathura-Bareilly-Sitarganj four-lane highway, Agra-Aligarh four-lane project, Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi-Nagpur Economic Corridor, Kanpur Ring Road, the six-lane connectivity project to Noida International Airport at Jewar, Moradabad-Kashipur highway, Ayodhya Ring Road, Ram Van Gaman Marg, Ram Janaki Marg and the proposed 742-km Shamli-Gorakhpur access-controlled corridor.

Special emphasis was laid on road projects linked to religious and cultural tourism. Officials informed the meeting that work is progressing on the Ram Van Gaman Marg, Ram Janaki Marg and 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, which will provide seamless connectivity to Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Janakpur in Nepal.

Once completed, the Ayodhya Ring Road will improve access to the Ram Temple, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and other major pilgrimage destinations while easing traffic congestion in the temple town.

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The CM said these projects would strengthen India’s cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for tourism and local economies.

Officials also reviewed the Sonauli-Gorakhpur four-lane project, the Ghazipur-Ballia-Bihar border highway, the Prayagraj Southern Ring Road and the Prayagraj-Jaunpur-Azamgarh-Doharighat corridor.

These projects are expected to improve connectivity with the Nepal border, the Buddhist tourism circuit, eastern UP and Bihar while facilitating trade and freight movement.

The UP government urged the Centre to support the proposed North-South Corridor, describing it as a transformative project for balanced regional development.

DPRs are also being prepared for the Ayodhya-Gonda and Rewa-Ranchi four-lane highways, while a proposed 742-km access-controlled Shamli-Gorakhpur corridor was reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), ropeway proposals for Vrindavan and Prayagraj, expansion of National Highways, upgrading two-lane roads to four lanes, improving connectivity from Lucknow to districts lacking four-lane access and developing four-lane National Highways connecting 33 district headquarters.

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Ring roads proposed for Moradabad, Aligarh, Devipatan, Jhansi, Mirzapur and Saharanpur, along with bypasses in Farrukhabad, Shravasti and Maharajganj, were also discussed.

Officials informed that 10 National Highway projects covering about 267 km are currently under tendering, while work on three more projects is expected to begin shortly.