Gang targeting lone train passengers busted in Lucknow; 8 arrested

With the arrest of eight individuals, Bazarkhala police in Uttar Pradesh capital city Lucknow claimed to have busted a gang that allegedly targeted train passengers arriving alone at Aishbagh railway station by offering to arrange accommodation and later assaulting and forcing them to transfer money through digital payment platforms.

The eight accused were arrested near Aishbagh railway station in Lucknow. (For Representation)

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According to a press release issued by the UP Police, the gang members would identify passengers travelling alone and approach them, offering to help them find a room to stay. Once the passenger agreed, they would allegedly take them to an isolated location towards Charbagh, where they allegedly forced them to transfer money.

The gang allegedly targeted Mau resident Sudhakar Pal on August 10. Pal arrived at Aishbagh by Kaifiyat Express at night when the criminals approached him on the pretext of arranging a room for him.

Police said the accused allegedly took Pal to an isolated location, assaulted him and made him transfer money digitally in five transactions. They allegedly damaged his mobile phone afterwards and made him consume water mixed with a narcotic substance. Pal lost consciousness, following which the accused fled.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at Bazarkhala police station on Pal’s complaint. Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage from Aishbagh station and adjoining areas and used local intelligence and other evidence to identify the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at Bazarkhala police station on Pal’s complaint. Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage from Aishbagh station and adjoining areas and used local intelligence and other evidence to identify the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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The eight accused were arrested near Aishbagh railway station on Saturday, police said. They have been identified as Raj alias Raj Verma, Nikhil Rawat, Abhijeet Rajput, Raj Rajput, Meraj Ahmed, Aditya Verma, Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Dheeraj Singh and Nisar Ahmed.

Police also recovered a scooter, a motorcycle and a mobile phone allegedly used in the crime. Dhirendra Singh, one among those arrested, was found to have a criminal past. Three cases related to assault, extortion and criminal intimidation were registered against him at Patti police station in Pratapgarh in 2020, 2021 and 2023, police said.

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