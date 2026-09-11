Gangster ‘Pampu’ made accused in Balyan murder; cops to seek custody

LUCKNOW The Shamli police in UP made jailed Haryana gangster, Rakesh alias ‘Pampu’, an accused in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, 32, paving the way for his custodial interrogation into the alleged conspiracy and his links with the other accused.

A senior police official said the investigating team had moved an application for a B-warrant after facts emerging during the probe indicated Pampu’s possible involvement. (Pic for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pampu, currently lodged in Karnal jail in Haryana, was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video conference on Thursday. Police were preparing to seek his police custody remand to question him about his suspected role in the conspiracy, his links with the shooters and the events leading to Balyan’s killing.

Shamli ASP Sumit Kumar Shukla said Pampu was produced before the court via video conference on Thursday and police would apply for his custodial remand. “After getting custody remand, he will be questioned about various aspects related to the murder,” he said.

A senior police official said the investigating team had moved an application for a B-warrant after facts emerging during the probe indicated Pampu’s possible involvement. His physical production in Shamli was avoided following security concerns raised by the Karnal jail administration, which requested his appearance through video conference.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pampu’s alleged role was being examined against the backdrop of a wider gang-linked conspiracy in the August 26 killing. Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli by four armed assailants riding two motorcycles, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pampu’s alleged role was being examined against the backdrop of a wider gang-linked conspiracy in the August 26 killing. Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli by four armed assailants riding two motorcycles, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Two of the alleged shooters, Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Sonipat, were killed in a police encounter on August 31. Police said the duo opened fire when intercepted by a joint team of Shamli police and the SWAT team near Kairana Road. Both, who carried a reward of ₹50,000 each, later died during treatment. Two SWAT personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

Police suspect Mohit and Sumit were among the four shooters involved in the murder. Investigators also alleged that the duo had conducted reconnaissance of Balyan’s movements before the attack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The other two alleged shooters, Satyam Kadyan and Aryan, remain absconding. Police intensified efforts to trace them and subsequently raised the reward for information leading to their arrest to ₹1 lakh each.

The probe had also been looking into the possible gang rivalry involving the Gogi and Tillu groups. Investigators suspected that Balyan’s song, which allegedly contained references viewed as mocking slain Gogi gang leader Jitender Gogi, may have been a trigger for the attack.