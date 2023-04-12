Atiq, Ashraf brought to Naini jail amid tight security

PRAYAGRAJ An accused in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security personnel, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was brought to Prayagraj from Ahmedabad in Gujarat in a prison van around 6pm on Wednesday. He was taken to the Naini Central prison and lodged in a high security barrack. Atiq’s younger brother and former MLA, Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, was also brought to the Naini Central prison from Bareilly jail and lodged in a separate barrack amidst tight security.

The police van ferrying Atiq Ahmad arrives at Naini Central Jail of Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail of Gujarat on Wednesday evening . (HT Photo)

Both will now be produced before the district court on Thursday in connection with February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards. The police will move an application for 14-day custody remand of Atiq and Ashraf for questioning in the sensational triple murder on February 24, informed a senior police official.

The police fleet had left Ahmedabad with Atiq around 2pm on Tuesday and reached Prayagraj in 28 hours. Atiq has been lodged in the cell in which he was kept on March 27, when brought here for the judgement of 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping and assault case in which he was awarded life sentence by the MP/MLA court of Prayagraj.

While on way to Prayagraj, Atiq was taken to Bicchiwada police station of Rajasthan where he stayed for around two and a half hours after his prison van had a breakdown in Dungarpur area of Rajasthan.

Answering media persons at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Atiq Ahmad said his “mafiagiri” had ended long time back. “My family is ruined and now I am being harassed and have been reduced to dust. My wife Shaista Parveen is a housewife and should not be harassed. I am in jail for many years and was not using any mobile phone there as jammers are installed. How can I be involved in conspiracy of murder. I am also unaware of whereabouts of my wife and son Asad,” said Atiq while thanking media persons, claiming their presence saved him from any untoward incident.

Ahead of Atiq Ahmad’s entry into Naini Jail, jail officials reviewed the security arrangements on Wednesday morning.

On the instructions of jail officials, 42 PAC Batallion commandant Rajesh Kumar Srivastav inspected the barracks for about two hours during which he checked the duty and entry registers with senior superintendent at Naini Jail Rang Bahadur.

Atiq has been kept in a special barrack, which is on the women prison premises.

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangements will be in place at the district court where Atiq and Ashraf will be produced on Thursday. The court premises will be manned by PAC and RAF personnel and lawyers related to the case will be allowed entry into the court where Atiq and Ashraf are to be produced.