Atiq to be quizzed in another extortion case

The Kareli police are likely to record the statement of gangster-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad in an extortion and assault case.

Police officials said the investigation revealed that Asaad and Atiq’s other henchmen tried to extort Azam on the ex-MP’s behest. (HT File)

The case was lodged on the complaint of Mohd Azam, a resident of Kasari Masari area, in August last year against the ex-MP’s son Ali Ahmad and henchmen.

The complainant had alleged that the henchmen threatened him at gunpoint at his under-construction plot in Ainuddinpur area of Prayagraj on August 14, 2022. Besides issuing threats, they also allegedly demanded a sum of ₹10 lakh from him.

Atiq’s men assaulted Azam when he refused to give them the money, the complainant told the police. He, somehow, escaped after scaling the boundary wall. While the police arrested one of the named accused, others were still at large.

Later, Atiq’s name was also included in the FIR.

Police officials said the investigation revealed that Asaad and Atiq’s other henchmen tried to extort Azam on the ex-MP’s behest. Asaad, said to be a close and trusted aide of Atiq, reportedly looks after his illegal real estate business. He is wanted in three cases registered at Kareli and Puramufti police stations. A cash reward of ₹25000 was announced for information leading to his arrest, the police added.

Earlier, the police procured ‘B’ warrant (production or transit warrant) against Atiq in a ₹5 crore extortion case. After recording his statement in both the cases, the police will submit a charge-sheet to the court. Atiq is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail.