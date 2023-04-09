Umesh Pal murder: Atiq’s sister, her two daughters named accused

Dhoomanganj police on Sunday named gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori and her two daughters accused in the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

Police officials said raids were being carried out in search of Ayesha Noori and her daughters who are absconding. (For Representation)

It is alleged that Ayesha Noori and her family helped the assailants financially and gave them shelter. Ayesha and her two daughters are now on the wanted list of police while her husband Akhlaq Ahmad was arrested earlier from his house in Meerut on April 2.

Police officials said raids were being carried out in search of Ayesha and her daughters who are absconding. The role of other relatives of Atiq in helping the assailants was also under scanner, they added. Ayesha had come to defend her brothers and nephews after Shaista Parveen and Asad went underground following murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards who were shot dead in Prayagraj.

Ayesha had held a press conference and alleged that Atiq and his family were being framed in the case under a political conspiracy. She had also alleged that a state minister was involved in the conspiracy as Shaista Parveen was planning to contest for the post of mayor in Prayagraj in upcoming local urban bodies polls.

She had also appealed to the court for custody of Atiq’s two minor sons who are lodged at a child shelter. Ayesha was active when Atiq Ahmed was being brought from Sabarmati jail to be produced before MP /MLA court of Prayagraj for the judgment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

She and her lawyer followed the police fleet carrying Atiq raising fear that police might harm her brother on the way. Later, Ayesha was in Prayagraj with her two daughters. A police team raided her home in Meerut and arrested her husband Akhlaq Ahmad, a government doctor. CCTV footages had revealed that Guddu Muslim had come to their home on March 10 and stayed there for 17 hours before leaving for Delhi. Akhlaq also gave ₹50,000 to Guddu, police officials claimed.

A car registered in the name of Akhlaq was found at Sandeepan Ghat in Kaushambi after the February 24 attack. Police officials said that assailants involved in Umesh Pal’s murder had used the car to flee the city. Further investigation revealed that Ayesha and her family provided help to the accused in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly and Meerut districts.