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Garbage-filled drains lay bare gaps in LMC’s pre-monsoon preparations

Despite crores being spent annually on drain cleaning and monsoon preparedness, several small and internal nullahs in residential and commercial areas remain clogged with sludge, plastic waste and stagnant sewage water. The worsening condition of these drains has raised concerns over possible waterlogging and the spread of vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Overflowing drains near hospitals, parks and residential areas have exposed lapses in Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s pre-monsoon sanitation drive, with several internal nullahs still choked with waste and sewage.

The worsening condition of these drains has raised concerns over possible waterlogging and the spread of vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season. (File)

Despite crores being spent annually on drain cleaning and monsoon preparedness, several small and internal nullahs in residential and commercial areas remain clogged with sludge, plastic waste and stagnant sewage water. The worsening condition of these drains has raised concerns over possible waterlogging and the spread of vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

A visit by HT found one of the most serious situations behind the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Gomti Nagar, where sewage from clogged drains had overflowed onto footpaths and roads near the hospital premises. Patients, attendants and hospital staff said foul smell and mosquito infestation had made movement in the area difficult. Similar conditions were witnessed in the Ashiana area near Power House crossing, where drains were found choked.

LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan said drains below one metre in width are maintained either by private agencies or by the civic body, depending on zone allocation. According to officials, Lions Enviro handles drain cleaning work in three zones, while Lucknow Swachhta Abhiyan (LSA) manages selected drains in five zones. Larger drains above one metre width are directly cleaned by the municipal corporation.

However, the condition of drains in several localities has raised questions over field inspections, supervision and accountability of outsourced agencies. Residents alleged that desilting work is often carried out only on paper, while sludge and garbage continue to remain inside the drains.

With parts of city witnessing intermittent rainfall over the past two weeks, the uncleaned drains and overflowing nullahs have intensified concerns over monsoon preparedness, sanitation failures and the possibility of severe waterlogging in several areas of Lucknow.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Garbage-filled drains lay bare gaps in LMC’s pre-monsoon preparations
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Garbage-filled drains lay bare gaps in LMC’s pre-monsoon preparations
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