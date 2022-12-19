Generic Aadhaar to open 700 more generic drug stores in Uttar Pradesh

Aiming to make generic medicines available easily in Uttar Pradesh, over 700 such stores will be opened by Generic Aadhaar, an affordable medical store franchisee, its founder Arjun Deshpande told media persons here on Sunday.

Deshpande, who also met chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said “I shared with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister how generic medicines can ensure healthcare for even those who cannot afford costly drugs and the scope of the generic drugs in state.”

“We have 1800 stores across India, including 150 in Uttar Pradesh, and we now plan to open over 700 more in U.P. particularly focusing rural areas and pockets where there are no generic medicine stores,” he added.

“Having realised that around 60% Indians cannot afford daily medicines, we started the venture to ensure all the expense from manufacturer till retailer is eliminated to give maximum benefits to patients. Patients can get around 80 percent discount,” he said.

“U.P. is in need of generic stores to ensure all those who need medicines can get without having to pay extra. The need is to start generic drug stores in all cities and almost every part of the city,” Deshpande added.

