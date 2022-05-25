Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / GIDA receives investment proposal of 1000 crore
lucknow news

GIDA receives investment proposal of 1000 crore

Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added.
GIDA (file pic)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has received investment proposal of 1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said.

Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added.

“This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said.

The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.

The government has already acquired around 70-acre land for first phase of the township.

The Gorakhpur airport provides air connectivity and it is also connected with the state capital by a highway.

The state government has also approved 60 crore garment park which is under construction. For this project, the GIDA has allotted plots to 56 investors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP