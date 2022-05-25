GIDA receives investment proposal of 1000 crore

Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has received investment proposal of ₹1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said.

Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said.

The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.

The government has already acquired around 70-acre land for first phase of the township.

The Gorakhpur airport provides air connectivity and it is also connected with the state capital by a highway.

The state government has also approved ₹60 crore garment park which is under construction. For this project, the GIDA has allotted plots to 56 investors.