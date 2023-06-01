Voice of hope that soothes and calms at Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital

Amidst all the pain and anguish, a hospital is rarely a place one would hope to hear a soul-liberating voice: one that soothes frayed nerves, calms tempers, and overall uplifts the spirit.

Dr GP Gupta with Shashi Mukherjee ‘Meenu’ (Sourced)

But at Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital, an ethereal voice alleviates the pain not only of patients but even soothes the harried staff of the hospital.

“Shashi Mukherjee is a destitute patient suffering with a liver ailment and requires a transplant operation. She was brought here by the police a year ago. Her gift is such that not just patients but even the medical staff feel better after she sings,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent (CMS), Balrampur Hospital. He said that her condition is such that she has to remain admitted to a medical facility.

Shashi Mukherjee – fondly referred to as ‘Meenu’ by co-patients – praises the hospital staff for taking care of her. Every alternate day, fluid accumulates in her abdomen and needs to be removed. However, despite her chronic disease and her condition, Meenu doesn’t want to waste a single moment of whatever time she has left. In the process, if she is able to provide solace to others, so much the better.

“I am deeply inspired by the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna starrer, ‘Anand’ and its famous dialogue ‘Babumoshai..zindagi badi honi chaiye…lambi nahi’. We all have to die one way or another. It totally depends upon the individual, how one wishes to embrace death, the ultimate truth. In my case, with no one by my side, I decided to embrace it with laughter and smiles,” said Meenu.

Her condition notwithstanding Meenu is often spotted singing amidst patients and attendants in different wards of the hospital. She is ready to sing whenever she is asked to.

Officials and doctors of the hospital support Meenu and hope that she finds healing soon, for hope is the greatest gift she gives to patients and the attendants.

