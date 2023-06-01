Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Voice of hope that soothes and calms at Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital

Voice of hope that soothes and calms at Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 01, 2023 11:04 PM IST

At Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital, an ethereal voice alleviates the pain not only of patients but even soothes the harried staff of the hospital

Amidst all the pain and anguish, a hospital is rarely a place one would hope to hear a soul-liberating voice: one that soothes frayed nerves, calms tempers, and overall uplifts the spirit.

Dr GP Gupta with Shashi Mukherjee ‘Meenu’ (Sourced)
Dr GP Gupta with Shashi Mukherjee ‘Meenu’ (Sourced)

But at Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital, an ethereal voice alleviates the pain not only of patients but even soothes the harried staff of the hospital.

“Shashi Mukherjee is a destitute patient suffering with a liver ailment and requires a transplant operation. She was brought here by the police a year ago. Her gift is such that not just patients but even the medical staff feel better after she sings,” said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent (CMS), Balrampur Hospital. He said that her condition is such that she has to remain admitted to a medical facility.

Shashi Mukherjee – fondly referred to as ‘Meenu’ by co-patients – praises the hospital staff for taking care of her. Every alternate day, fluid accumulates in her abdomen and needs to be removed. However, despite her chronic disease and her condition, Meenu doesn’t want to waste a single moment of whatever time she has left. In the process, if she is able to provide solace to others, so much the better.

“I am deeply inspired by the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna starrer, ‘Anand’ and its famous dialogue ‘Babumoshai..zindagi badi honi chaiye…lambi nahi’. We all have to die one way or another. It totally depends upon the individual, how one wishes to embrace death, the ultimate truth. In my case, with no one by my side, I decided to embrace it with laughter and smiles,” said Meenu.

Her condition notwithstanding Meenu is often spotted singing amidst patients and attendants in different wards of the hospital. She is ready to sing whenever she is asked to.

Officials and doctors of the hospital support Meenu and hope that she finds healing soon, for hope is the greatest gift she gives to patients and the attendants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out