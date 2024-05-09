GIS data: LMC announces review of tax bills after discrepancy claims

Merely days after the growing resentment among residents about receiving ‘excessive’ property tax bills was reported, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has announced a ‘tax assessment rectification’ camp. It will be held at its headquarters from 10 am to 2 pm every Friday. The initiative is in response to a geographic information system (GIS) survey that re-evaluated an area of around 2.41 lakh houses, leading to significant increases in annual property valuation of hundreds of buildings that caused

The initiative is in response to a geographic information system (GIS) survey that re-evaluated an area of around 2.41 lakh houses, leading to significant increases in annual property valuation of hundreds of buildings that caused. The outcry due to this move attracted mayor Sushma Kharakwal’s attention, who then directed the corporation to remove any discrepancy in the assessment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The initiative aims to ensure a more accurate and fair tax assessment of all buildings within the jurisdiction of the corporation,” municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said. He added that the GIS survey’s updated data was expected to remove discrepancies in the tax assessments and enhancing transparency and public trust in the city’s tax system.

Urban development principal secretary Amrit Abhijat reviewed the plans for tax reassessment on Tuesday.