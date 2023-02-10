GIS-2023: Lucknow commuters face misery due to traffic restrictions, diversions

People living in areas along Shaheed Path, near Vrindavan Yojna, and those going there, had to face traffic snarls due to restrictions and diversions put in place for the Global Investors’ Summit-2023 being organised there.

School children, teachers, marriage parties and attendants of patients in hospitals like the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Medanta and Trauma Centre-2 too faced problems as public transport was scarce on the route due to the diversions.

Schools like DPS, Eldeco Udyan II decided to close down and conducted online classes for students due to restrictions imposed in the vicinity. Students of some other schools in Vrindavan Yojana that were operational had to struggle a lot to return home after school.

“My child returned home nearly three hours late as there were major restrictions near his school in Vrindavan Yojana,” said an Eldeco Udyan-II resident.

Another resident of Eldeco Udyan-II, Akshay Kumar, said that his son, Hardik’s school, DPS, conducted online classes and did not risk calling students to school.

Mahendra Pal, a 60-year-old Mau resident, had to walk eight kilometers from Ahmamau underpass to Rae Bareli Road to reach his destination as traffic movement on Shaheed Path on the same stretch was restricted due to VVIP movement at around 8.30 am on Friday.

Praveen Kumar, who lives in Telibagh area and teaches in a college on Sultanpur Road, said, “I got late reaching college because there were diversions along Shaheed Path. Some students who come from Telibagh skipped college because of the event.

“While the traffic department had announced major route diversions no alternate plans were made to accommodate office hours’ traffic. Traffic was hit even during evening hours.”

Padma Singh, who works as a nurse at a hospital in the Chowk area and lives in Arjunganj, said, “It took me over two hours to reach home because of traffic diversions and VIP movement on Sultanpur Road. The government must make and publicise alternate routes for commuters.”

