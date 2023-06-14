Give timely justice to victims, CM Yogi directs officials

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials that justice to victims and benefits of government welfare scheme to the eligible should reach timely as it was the top priority of his government.

The CM listened to around 400 visitors and told them to worry as every problem would be resolved. (Pic for representation)

Listening to visitors in Janata Darbar at Digvijaya Nath auditorium in Gorakhnath temple, Yogi firmly told officials to take immediate actions on grievances of people and that no matter should be put on hold.

On the second day of his visit, the CM listened to around 400 visitors and told them to worry as every problem would be resolved.

Visitors from Bahraich, Mau, Kushinagar and Maharajganj district reached the Janata Darbar. The CM took their applications and handed them over to officials concerned.

On the wish of a couple, Yogi did Anna Prashan (first grain given to a baby) to a six –month- old girl. He also blessed another child and gave chocolates.

Women complainants told the chief minister that influential people were grabbing their land. The CM directed officials for severe action against land mafia.

Earlier, the CM reached here on Monday evening and held a review meeting with district authorities and took feedback on progress in land acquisition for International cricket stadium to be developed over 120 acres on Gorakhpur Varanasi highway and a veterinary college.

Taking cognisance of frequent break-down in power supply, Yogi directed officials to stop shutdown for renovation and for load upgradation. He said electricity supply should be streamlined.

Reviewing steps taken by officials to address water logging, Yogi directed to complete cleaning if drains in a week and sounded an alert for possible flood.