Globe to revolve again at Lucknow park, renovations underway

The decades-old globe, a piece of nostalgia for many Lucknowites, is now being replaced by a new stainless steel globe – which too will revolve – at the city’s Globe Park, in Qaiserbagh. The decades-old globe will be replaced with a new modern and revolving globe at Globe Park, Qaisarbagh in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali)

Residents will remember that the 58-year-old park, located next to Begum Hazrat Mahal Park, had a globe that used to revolve through an electrical mechanism. Over time, the globe stopped revolving and efforts to rectify the mechanism failed.

The new globe to be installed in the park will also revolve and weigh 6,050 kg. According to officials, the renovations in the park are set to be completed by June.

“A 3-metre high RCC (reinforced cement concrete) structure will hold the globe. It will have a revolving mechanism, aided by a 5-horsepower motor with reduction gear which will help the globe rotate at a speed of 1 to 2 RPM (revolutions per minute),” said an official Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), sharing the project details.

Additionally, new water-based activities, newly installed railings among others will also come up in the park. During the G20 summit organised in February last year, the name of Globe Park was changed to G20 Globe Park.

Also in the plans is a fountain, shaped like a Christmas tree – narrow at the top and broader below. It will also have lights which will make it all the more attractive at night.

As Begum Hazrat Mahal Park and Globe Park share a boundary, the earlier brick boundary is also set to be replaced by a railing from which one can look into the other park too.

“The company which has been assigned the tender, will take care of the maintenance of the park for five years from the date when the park is reopened to the public,” said an LDA official coordinating the project.

Symbol of memories for Lucknowites

The park holds great emotional significance for the city’s residents and is one of the oldest places in Lucknow. “I have been visiting the park ever since I was 10 years old and when I see it today, it takes me back to my childhood,” said Chandra, a student of Integral University.

“The park holds great emotional value for me,” he said, however adding that the park should retain its original name as it reflects the park’s identity.

“The park was the spot where we used to engage in all fun activities, from playing games to cycling,” said another visitor, Akash Verma.