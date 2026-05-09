...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gomti Barrage to shift to digitally monitored operations in Lucknow

Officials said the SCADA-based system will enable real-time monitoring of water levels, automated control of barrage gates and quicker response during emergency situations such as sudden rises in river discharge during the monsoon. The automation is also expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce dependence on manual intervention and minimise the possibility of human error.

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

The Gomti Barrage in Lucknow is set to shift to a digitally monitored and automated system with the Uttar Pradesh government introducing SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) technology to modernise barrage operations, improve flood management and strengthen the city’s drinking water supply system.

Yogi govt introduces SCADA-based system for real-time monitoring, flood control and uninterrupted drinking water supply (Sourced)

According to a press release issued by the CM media cell on Saturday, the irrigation department has initiated the project on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath as part of efforts to modernise key water management infrastructure in the state capital.

Officials said the SCADA-based system will enable real-time monitoring of water levels, automated control of barrage gates and quicker response during emergency situations such as sudden rises in river discharge during the monsoon. The automation is also expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce dependence on manual intervention and minimise the possibility of human error.

“The objective is to build a modern and intelligent barrage management system capable of ensuring better water regulation, stronger flood control and uninterrupted drinking water supply for Lucknow,” a senior irrigation department official said.

To ensure the city’s water supply remains unaffected during the replacement process, the department has constructed a cofferdam upstream of the barrage to maintain adequate water levels for pumping operations.

A 45-day shutdown from May 8 to June 15 has been scheduled for ongoing repair and installation work. Officials said engineering teams are working round the clock to complete the project before fluctuations in summer water levels create operational challenges.

 
lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Gomti Barrage to shift to digitally monitored operations in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Gomti Barrage to shift to digitally monitored operations in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.