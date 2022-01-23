Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goods train derailment in Vrindavan: Rail traffic restored after over 24 hours

15 bogies of a goods train coming from Rajasthan and going to Ghaziabad had derailed near Vrindavan road station on Friday night
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Rail traffic on Agra-Delhi railway line remained affected for more than 24 hours after a Ghaziabad-bound goods train derailed near Vrindavan road station on Friday night. Public relations officer of Agra division of the North Central Railways (NCR), SK Srivastava said both up and down tracks were now open and train traffic had resumed on these lines between Agra and Delhi.

“Both up and down routes besides the third track were damaged due to derailment of 15 bogies of a goods train coming from Rajasthan and going to Ghaziabad on Friday-Saturday midnight. The fourth track was, however, not affected but rail traffic was stopped because of derailment in Mathura Palwal section on Agra Delhi line” he said.

Short distance trains were cancelled and long distance trains took diverted routes. Passengers on the Agra-Mathura-Delhi route remained affected all through the day on Saturday as bogies were badly damaged, he added. “The first train passed after midnight of Saturday from fourth track which was turned to down track from Delhi. Later at 2am on Sunday, the up track for Delhi was also restored. The down line track was restored at 14.35 hours on Sunday and work is on for restoring the third track,” Srivastava said.

