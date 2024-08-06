Government’s focus on one district-one university: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed education department officials to formulate a policy to attract private investment to realise the dream of a university in every district of the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (FIle)

Chairing a high-level meeting, the chief minister said, “Over the past seven years, one university per division has been achieved, with universities established in all 18 divisions. Construction is ongoing in several divisions. Now, the focus should shift to achieving one university per district.”

Sharing details of the meeting, a government press statement said that the CM highlighted there were universities in 35 districts and the private sector could significantly support the establishment of universities in the remaining districts. Private sector investment in higher education should be promoted, as it could play a crucial role in achieving our objectives.

He said that in light of the increasing demand for higher education in the state, private investment could bolster government efforts to expand access. This would increase the number of institutions, courses, and seats available to students and enhance the quality of education and research.

Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh has a unique position in the higher education sector. With an average age of 21 years, which is expected to rise to 26 years by 2030, Uttar Pradesh will contribute 16.5% to India’s youth population. Currently, the state’s Gross Enrollment Rate (GER) is 25.6%, which needs to increase to 50% by 2035 according to the National Education Policy (NEP). A policy promoting private investment can help bridge this gap.”

He told the officers concerned that private investment in higher education is crucial at this time and asked them to examine the related policies of other states, engage with stakeholders, and promptly develop and present a higher education promotion policy. The new policy should include incentives for investors, such as exemptions in stamp duty and capital subsidies.

The CM further emphasized that the new policy should offer additional incentives for setting up universities in aspirational districts. Moreover, proposals for developing campuses comparable to those of the world’s top-ranked universities should include special incentive provisions.