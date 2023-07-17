Governor Anandiben Patel asks Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University to hold discussion on UCC

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday asked Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University to organise a discussion among students on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). She said this while reviewing the self-study report (SSR) prepared by the university for NAAC evaluation.

Governor Anandiben Patel at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

This is for the first time the University is preparing to file SSR for evaluation for NAAC grading.

According to her, the presentation lacked uniformity, and she recommended that university officials create a team of teachers who could collaborate to make improvements. In addition, she suggested some improvements to the report.

In the presentation, when discussing the development of the university in the last five years, the Governor asked to make sure that the road that leads to the university from the main road is paved.

Vice-chancellor Prof NB Singh said that the governor has asked to hold a discussion on UCC since KMC Language University has an equal number of students from both Hindu and Muslim communities. He said, “We will call a meeting of all deans and will work out a plan as desired by the chancellor to hold a discussion on UCC.”

The governor made several other student-centric suggestions too. During the review, the governor directed university officials to start typewriting and shorthand courses in the university as skill courses.

She also asked officials to increase the collection of better books in the library. For this, she directed them to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with other universities and colleges for the availability of books and work for making their books available online to the students. She also gave instructions for necessary amendments to the IT policy of the university and to add the details of the museum.

She asked the university to take part in the plantation drive too.

Observing the details of student support and progress, the governor called for organising workshops on the latest activities being conducted for the development of the country.

