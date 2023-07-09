Governor exhorts universities to improve int’l rankings

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday applauded higher education institutions for incorporating sports, yoga and other co-curricular activities into their curricula to foster the overall welfare and development of students. She also reiterated the importance of inculcating leadership skills in students through these activities.

Noting that four Uttar Pradesh universities NAAC had A++ accreditation, she said it was but time for Indian institutions to focus on improving international rankings.

The governor was speaking at the inaugural of Shiksha Manthan-2023, a two-day programme hosted by Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, which is being attended by vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of 32 state universities in the country, among others.

The objective of Shiksha Manthan is to create awareness regarding accreditation by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and NAAC, QS World Ranking, and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The event commenced with an address by Prof Pankaj L Jani, additional chief secretary, U.P. government, who emphasised on the importance of high-ranking universities that embrace inclusivity and strive for international recognition. Prof Jani highlighted the significance of providing quality education from primary schooling to higher education, emphasising the need for holistic development of students.

Rajesh Singh, the V-C of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhphur, said, “We will now have to look at international rankings so as to make global presence of our universities. We are in the process of filling vacant posts of teachers, which is key to better rankings.”