Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurates community radio stn ‘Radio Jaago’ in Hardoi

Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the first community radio station, “Radio Jaago” at Hardoi district on Tuesday. Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the first community radio station, “Radio Jaago” at Hardoi district on Tuesday. (File photo)

Mentioning the significance of community radio, she that it is a useful medium to reach out to common people. She further urged the people concerned to make good use of it for educating the masses on health and hygiene and spread social awareness.

She said that since community radio only caters to the need of a community, it has greater reach and impact among the audience. “It will effectively inspire people on different subjects and provide platform to local community talents who otherwise do not have any medium to showcase their skills,” said the governor.

She said that the government has always succeeded in reaching out to people living in the remotest villages, but there was no tool for the village community to air their voice before the government officials.

She said now with the availability of community radio, people would be able to put their views before the government officials effectively. Also, the community would have access to various welfare schemes of the government.

Expressing happiness, she said that through community radio, the concept of giving information about government schemes and programmes to the last person of the society and making them educate about its benefit would be made possible, she said.

Governor appealed to the representatives of ‘Radio Jaago’ to broadcast programmes related to education, health, cleanliness, environment, security and Indian culture and rituals through various genres. Also, ensure the participation of children in these radio programme so that they may remain connected to culture, rituals and traditions of the country.

Expressing confidence, she said that this community radio will connect with every section of the community including children, women, farmers, businessmen, teenagers and old people through various programmes.

Praising the programmes related to health, education and environment by Shiv Shankar Development Society, the governor said that public participation should also be ensured in such programmes.

Abhay Shankar Gaur, president of Community Radio Station and Shiv Shankar Development Society, said that Shivshankar Development Society is conducting programmes on public awareness through various dimensions of publicity in rural areas in relation to environmental awareness, education and health.

He told that now Shiv Shankar Development Society would conduct awareness programmes through ‘Radio Jaago’ on subjects like agriculture, health, culture etc so that more and more people can be benefited from it.

A mesmerizing cultural programme was also presented by the children of Spring Dale School.

District panchayat president Premvati Verma, Sarvodaya Ashram president Urmila Behan, State Investment Development Board president Ram Mohan Mishra, district officer, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.