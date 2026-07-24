Govt doctors demand NPA, change in service rules

Uttar Pradesh needs to make non-practising allowance (NAP) optional and allow private practice for those government doctors who want to see patients even after working hours, to bring more specialists into government service. That was the view of the office-bearers of the Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), a body of over 12,000 government doctors working across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Office-bearers of PMSA addressing newspersons in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

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“Figures say that the government created 3,602 Level 2 posts of specialists for lateral entry directly. But in six years, only 486 specialists joined, suggesting that the service rules/policy isn’t attracting doctors,” Dr Yashvir Singh, president, PMSA and Dr Sharad Vaishya, the general secretary said, addressing a press conference.

“This is why we suggested to the government to make NPA optional as in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Bihar. We also suggested making suitable amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Medical and Health Service Rules as 6,946 eligible doctors are awaiting promotion from level one to level two and only a change in rules can pave the way for them,” said Dr Singh, referring to a meeting at the director general medical health office before the press conference.

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{{^usCountry}} “Also, as per the existing rules, experience will become zero for doctors being promoted from level one to two, thereby, making them junior to doctors who join after them. Hence, changes in rules are required,” said Dr Mohit Singh, vice president (headquarters). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Also, as per the existing rules, experience will become zero for doctors being promoted from level one to two, thereby, making them junior to doctors who join after them. Hence, changes in rules are required,” said Dr Mohit Singh, vice president (headquarters). {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors discussed 13 demands. “At least 700 doctors are awaiting their annual confidential report (ACR),” said Dr Priti Singh, vice president (female).

Doctors also demanded that retirement benefits be given at the age of 62 to doctors at level four as rules allow them to work as consultants till 65 years of age, without an administrative post. “Someone willing to get settled by making a house or in need of some major expense will get relief at the age of 62. Hence doctors till level four should be given retirement benefits as they attain age of 62, even if they continue working till 65,” said Dr Singh.

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