Govt schemes, tech and pvt sector key to agri growth: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised on the need for a pivotal role of technology, government schemes, and private sector collaboration in driving sustainable development and advancing the agriculture sector. The event, organized in partnership with the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, saw participation from representatives of several national and international institutions. (Sourced)

He was speaking at the Partnership Conclave held here. The event, organized in partnership with the World Bank and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, saw participation from representatives of several national and international institutions.

Adityanath highlighted the state’s challenges and accomplishments and underscored ongoing efforts to integrate farmers and the agriculture sector with cutting-edge technologies and modern resources. He showcased the state government’s transformative achievements in recent years, noting that Uttar Pradesh’s farmers are now empowered through initiatives like solar panel installations, which have also positioned the state as a robust energy hub.

According to the CM, one of the state’s landmark successes has been the eradication of encephalitis, a disease once deemed a “cause of death” in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “Before 2017, the disease claimed lives of 1,500 to 2,000 children annually. However, through the combined efforts of the state government and organizations like WHO, the BMGF and Unicef, encephalitis was completely eradicated within three years.”

He attributed this to effective governance, use of technology, and active public participation, emphasizing that the state has now eliminated deaths from encephalitis. He said UP possessed the most fertile land and abundant water resources in the country, offering immense potential for growth in agricultural sector. The CM noted that the state is home to 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and six agricultural universities, which play a pivotal role in empowering farmers and introducing them to advanced technologies.

Adityanath said: “Solar panels have been provided to approximately 1 lakh farmers, effectively addressing irrigation and electricity challenges. Additionally, the state government has implemented significant measures to ensure affordable electricity for farmers.”

He said adoption of modern technologies is essential for achieving the desired growth in agriculture and stressed the importance of awareness campaigns and extension programmes to ensure technology reaches farmers effectively.

The CM also emphasised on the need for collaboration between government initiatives and private sector participation to drive significant advancements in agriculture. He noted that only through such partnerships can agricultural productivity be enhanced by 3-4 times. To this end, the private sector is being actively encouraged to contribute to the state’s development.

UP ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, minister of state (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, officials and dignitaries of the departments concerned were present in the conclave.