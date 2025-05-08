Govt shares RTE admission data update: Basti, Hardoi, Etah lead in EWS admissions

Two days after Hindustan Times reported the expanding reach of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Uttar Pradesh, the state government released additional data spotlighting the role of smaller districts in boosting private school admissions for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Basti district recorded the highest RTE admission rate at 93%, followed by Hardoi with 90% and Etah at 88%. (Sourced)

According to fresh figures issued by the basic education department on Thursday, Basti district recorded the highest RTE admission rate at 93%, followed by Hardoi with 90% and Etah at 88%. Balrampur, Budaun, and Shrawasti jointly followed with 87% admissions. Officials said these districts have emerged as key contributors in implementing the RTE mandate at the grassroots level.

The updated data came shortly after HT published its report titled “54 in 2013 to 1.85L in 2025: Growing numbers, success stories in U.P. strengthen case for RTE extension” (May 6, Page 2), which traced the sharp rise in RTE admissions in the state over the past decade—from just 54 seats in 2013 to over 1.85 lakh allotments in 2025.

Out of the 1.85 lakh children allotted seats this year, 1,06,592 have been successfully enrolled in private schools across Uttar Pradesh, according to the government. The entire process was conducted in four phases, during which 3,34,953 applications were received. Of these, 2,52,269 were approved.

A government spokesperson said the state remains committed to ensuring that lack of financial resources does not hinder a child’s education. “The government believes that no child should be deprived of education due to lack of money,” the spokesperson stated.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has publicly reiterated the state’s commitment to helping children from deprived backgrounds pursue careers such as medicine, engineering, or civil services. Officials termed the RTE drive a step towards building a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh through education-led transformation.

While the government hailed the enrolment numbers as a positive development, concerns persist over the financial burden on private schools. The reimbursement amount, still fixed at ₹450 per month per child, has not been revised in years, according to the government data. School administrators argue that this sum does not cover basic costs, which may be limiting higher enrolment under the scheme.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “It is the priority of the state government that every child in Uttar Pradesh, irrespective of his class or background, should be entitled to quality education.” “This is not just a scheme—it is proof of our commitment towards social justice. Our goal is to ensure these children become self-reliant and contribute to a new Uttar Pradesh,” he said.