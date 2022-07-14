Govt to enable dealers run FP shops as common service centres: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said fair price shop retailers were playing an important role in realizing the government’s objective of ‘sabko ration, sabko poshan’. The state government is committed to bring change in the life of 80,000 dealers who were supplying rations to people at reasonable rates, he said.

“To make fair price shop dealers financially independent, the state government has signed an MoU to enable them to run their outlets as common service centres (CSC),” said the CM during a programme organized for signing of MoU between the state government and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

“People used to look at these retailers with contempt…there should be a change in the thinking of people. UP has the largest population in the country and there are 15 crore people in the state who get foodgrains free or cheap from ‘kotedars’,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a campaign to use technology in the country and the installation of e-POS machines began at 80,000 ration outlets in U.P. “The task has been completed in a time-bound manner despite the Covid-19 epidemic,” said Adityanath.

The government was providing money and facilities, but the food reaches the poor through kotedars. In view of their role, the state government increased their profit from ₹70 per quintal to ₹90 per quintal.

“They will also get facility to run their outlets as CSC. People can get e-stamp, income certificate, caste certificate, pay their electricity bill from the fair price shops. Soon, banking facilities will be available for people,” he said.

The CM further stated: “We faced the biggest pandemic of the century. Covid-19 is not completely over yet. During the pandemic, the facility of ration card has been made available to the needy. In this period, 1.30 crore people, who never had the facility of ration, were attached with the scheme. The Prime Minister has announced that 80 crore people in the country will get 5 kg of foodgrains per unit per month till September 2022 and the state government is also providing this facility to 15 crore people.”

Restoration work inaugurated

at Mansarovar Shiva Temple

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the tourism development and restoration works carried out at Mansarovar Shiva Temple and Ramlila site in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The state government had spent ₹601.38 lakh and ₹164.28 lakh, respectively, on both the projects.

Speaking at the inauguration function, the CM said the people had raised demand for the development of the temple. “Keeping this in view, the development of tourism facilities and beautification works had been completed. The government is completing development works with public cooperation. People should take initiative in protecting monuments and structures,” he said.

“People should know that whatever we have got from our ancestors is a symbol of our heritage. People should discourage those who harm beautification work and spread dirt. If a person remains adamant, then legal action will be taken against him,” added the CM.

He said the pond on the temple premises will be recognized as Amrit Sarovar on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence observed by the government. “Several facilities will be available to devotees visiting the temple. But people should not spread dirt on the temple premises or erect new structures. The state government has launched several projects for tourism development in Gorakhpur,” he said.