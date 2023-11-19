Grabbing of Waqf properties: Mutawalli issued me threats, alleges Sunni Waqf Board caretaker

Sunni Waqf Board caretaker Mabood Ahmad, who on Saturday lodged an FIR against slain Mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother Kahlid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab Fatima and six others here for illegally occupying Sunni Waqf Board land, selling plots from it, on Sunday alleged that Mutawalli Mohd Asiyam, who was also named in the FIR, had threatened him when he raised objection to their grabbing of Waqf properties through forged documents.

Sunni Waqf Board caretaker Mabood Ahmad has lodged an FIR against seven people. (For Representation)

The six others named in the FIR include Ashraf’s two brothers-in-law, Zaid and Saddam, a village head Shibli of Hatwa village, a Mutawalli, Asiyam and his wife Zeenat, as well as one Tariq of Hatwa village. Officials aware with the matter on Sunday said Asiyam Ahmad may also be removed from the post of Mutwalli of Waqf properties. Waqf officials said Asiyam had been issued a notice by Sunni Waqf Board to appear before the Board and give clarification failing which he may be removed.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant had constituted a committee comprising ADM (City) Madan Kumar; SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Singh and district minority welfare officer Krishna Murari to inquire into the complaint made by caretaker Mabood Ahmad.

Primary investigations revealed that Waqf properties at Bamrauli were illegally sold. Mutwalli Asiyam Ahmad failed to provide any clarification over the anomalies following which further action was taken.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Waqf Board caretaker has now demanded razing of the illegal constructions done on the land. Caretaker Mabood Ahmad alleged that first Asiyam offered him cash for not raising objection to grabbing of Waqf land.

Later, he allegedly started issuing threats to kill him when he refused. The piece of land the accused are alleged to have occupied using forged documents is worth ₹50 crore, police said.

“The FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 468 (forgery of document for purpose of cheating), 471 (knowingly using a forged document pretending it as genuine,) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is now on,” SHO of Puramufti police station Ajeet Singh had confirmed on Saturday.

