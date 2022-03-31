Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation.
UP’s Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry.
“We need to ensure that rainwater harvesting becomes a mass movement to improve groundwater levels. All those who have been contributing towards creating awareness on the subject would be felicitated,” he said. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided.
Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.
The Jal Shakti minister also reviewed the progress of schemes like ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana (tap water for every house)’, Namami Gange, and groundwater and minor irrigation and instructed officials that all ongoing projects be completed in time.
“It is mandatory to regularly monitor each and every scheme of the department and complete the work on time,” Singh said.
“The Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ had changed the picture of Bundelkhand and the Vindhya region. I would visit each and every village of the region and review the progress,” Singh said.
He also directed the officers to get involved in completing all pending tasks on a war footing and assured the officers that he will provide all help that was needed to clear hurdles in speedy completion of work plan.
Principal Secretary Namami Gange and rural water supply Anurag Srivastava and executive director rural water supply Akhand Pratap Singh were present at the minister’s review meeting.
Prayagraj police to slap Gangsters Act on criminal, aides for murder
Notorious criminal Raja Pandey, is presently lodged in Fatehgarh jail and the police have arrested seven others in connection with the recent murder of a contractual employee of education department after it came to fore that Pandey hatched the murder conspiracy from jail. Role of a police sub-inspector named in the FIR was also under scanner, sP trans Yamuna Saurabh Dikshit added. A resident of Karchhana area, Mangla Prasad Pandey, in his 40s was pursuing the case and Raja feared that he could be sentenced in the murder.
6 booked for threatening triple talaq crusader in UP for not quitting BJP
Six people were booked in Bareilly on Thursday after triple talaq crusader Nida Khan, 27, accused them of issuing her life threats if she did not quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, police said. Nida campaigned for the BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and is a member of the party's minority cell. Her husband Sheeran Raza Khan is among the 6 persons against whom an FIR has been registered at the Baradari police station in Bareilly.
Allahabad HC grants bail to three Kashmiri students held for raising pro-Pak slogans
The Allahabad high court allowed bail application of three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 cricket match in October last year. A single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot allowed the bail plea of Inayat Altaf Shekh, Shokat Ahmad Gani and Arsheed Yusuf, the three students of an engineering college of Agra who were arrested by Agra police on October 27, 2021.
Property tax collection in Mumbai up by nearly 10% in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: Property tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 went up by nearly 10 percent as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was able to recover ₹5,581 crore till 5 pm on Thursday, up from ₹5,094 crore collected in FY 2020-21. The revenue has increased by ₹181 crore against its annual target of ₹5,400 crore.
UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7
As many as 17,393 students out of the total 2,234,154 registered to appear on the seventh day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Thursday. The day however did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means and as a result, the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year remained at 54.
