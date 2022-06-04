Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ground-breaking ceremony: ODOP stalls attract number of enquiries

The ceramic pottery of Bulandshahar, the carpets of Bhadohi, leather products from Agra and Kanpur, brassware of Moradabad and glass products of Firozabad and other ODOP product stalls displayed eye-catching products manufactured in the state and attracted a number of enquiries
Wooden toys of Chitrakoot were a hit among the locals who came to the exhibition. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 01:12 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The ceramic pottery of Bulandshahar, the carpets of Bhadohi, leather products from Agra and Kanpur, brassware of Moradabad and glass products of Firozabad and other ODOP product stalls displayed eye-catching products manufactured in the state and attracted a number of enquiries.

The Ganesha idol of glass with golden work on it was booked by a number of people coming to see the exhibition, while other products like glass lamps and chandeliers were also booked and some of them were sold on the spot. Wooden toys of Chitrakoot were also a hit among the locals who came here to watch the exhibition.

The stall of the Apparel Export Promotion Council also got inquiries from local apparel manufacturers.

An official present at the exhibition said, “The state government is taking every step to make the ODOP scheme a grand success. It is leaving no stone unturned to augment the export of ODOP products as well as double the employment/self-employment opportunities in the next five years. The exports of the state have grown by 30% in just one year. From April 2020-2021 to March 2022, UP’s exports increased from 1,07,423.5 crore to 1,40123.5 crore, an increase of about 30%. In this, the contribution of ODOP scheme is about 72%.”

“The state government has set the target of doubling the exports in the next five years. This would not only improve the economy but will provide employment to around 50 lakh people in the state. During the first term of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, about 25 lakh people got direct and indirect employment at the local level from the ODOP scheme,” the official added.

