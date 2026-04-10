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Groundwater concerns: HC asks LDA, other depts for progress report on rainwater harvesting measures in housing schemes

The court directed all parties to file supplementary affidavits detailing the progress made in compliance with its earlier orders, and fixed May 4 as the next date of hearing.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday sought a progress report from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and other departments concerned on rainwater harvesting measures in housing schemes, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on groundwater depletion in 88 villages of the state capital.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. (For representation)

The court directed all parties to file supplementary affidavits detailing the progress made in compliance with its earlier orders, and fixed May 4 as the next date of hearing.

The order was issued by a division bench of justices Rajan Roy and Manjeev Shukla while hearing a 2016 PIL filed by Utkarsh Lok Seva Sansthan.

Petitioner’s advocate Motilal Yadav stated that the current petition was filed regarding the problem of drinking water and insufficient groundwater in several areas of Lucknow, and seeks directions to address this issue.

Following the court’s orders, the Central Water Commission and other parties to the case have filed their counter-affidavits. The court directed that copies of these affidavits be provided to the LDA’s counsel.

After reviewing these affidavits, the LDA should present its stand, specifically on rainwater harvesting in its various housing projects, highlighting the responsibilities of the authorities concerned.

 
rainwater harvesting public interest litigation
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Groundwater concerns: HC asks LDA, other depts for progress report on rainwater harvesting measures in housing schemes
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Groundwater concerns: HC asks LDA, other depts for progress report on rainwater harvesting measures in housing schemes
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