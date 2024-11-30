Menu Explore
GRP Ayodhya recovers 94 turtles

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 30, 2024 08:12 PM IST

Upon discovering the reptiles, the police immediately secured the turtles and provided them with water to ensure their well-being.

The government railway police (GRP) at Ayodhya Cantt railway station recovered 94 live turtles from unclaimed sacks and bags during a routine security check on Saturday.

The seized turtles by GRP at Ayodhya Cantt railway station on Saturday. (Sourced)
Upon discovering the reptiles, the police immediately secured the turtles and provided them with water to ensure their well-being. Despite efforts to trace the bags’ owner, no leads were found, prompting the GRP to inform the forest department for further action.

The recovery was part of a broader security operation aimed at curbing theft, smuggling, and other illegal activities at railway stations across Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police official stated that up to 20,000 turtles are smuggled from U.P. annually, contributing to a significant decline in turtle populations. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau recently issued an alert regarding this growing threat.

Officials revealed that turtle smuggling operations are extensive, with gangs targeting habitats in the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, and several other river basins in the state. The smuggling network extends from U.P. to Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, with Kolkata emerging as a major transit point. Turtles are then illegally shipped to Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, and Thailand.

The demand for Indian turtles in international markets is driven by their use in cuisine, feng shui practices, and the production of aphrodisiacs. The smuggling network involves local fishermen, collectors, couriers, and traders, with the peak hunting season occurring in the post-monsoon months of September and October, said officials.

Follow Us On